Corps Commander Balochistan Lt. Gen Asif Ghafoor visits relief camp in Usta, Muhammad

QUETTA, Sep 21 (APP): Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor visited relief camps in flood affected areas of Usta Mohammad and Gandakha area of Jaffarabad district and held interaction with them in relief and medical camps on Wednesday.

According to ISPR Quetta, during the visit, Commander was given a detailed briefing on relief activities.

Maj Gen Shahab Aslam GOC, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mr. Abdul Aziz Uqaily, Commissioner Naseerabad Mr. Bashir Bangulzai and DG Health Balochistan Mr. Qazi Noor along with other military and civil authorities were present on the occasion.

Commander said that while water was receding due to recently made cuts in Khanpur (Dera Allah Yar-Usta Mohammad Road) essentially to clear the submerged road and railway track, planned efforts at Tehsil level be made to dewater selected areas like bazar, schools, hospitals, play grounds and DHQs, etc utilizing electric pumps & motors.

This shall facilitate restoration of routine daily life of the local population, he added.