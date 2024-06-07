Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: Governor

PESHAWAR, Jun 07 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday reaffirmed his commitment for making joint efforts with Agha Khan Foundation for promotion of education and better healthcare services imperative for human resource development and helping poor people.

He was talking to Prince Rahim Agha Khan who called on him in Islamabad, said a statement.

The Governor congratulated him on receiving Nishan-i-Pakistan award.

The Governor praised Prince Agha Khan Foundation for its welfare services including education and health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Chitral district. It was reaffirmed during the meeting that the jurisdiction of Agha Khan Foundation’s welfare projects and assistance of the underprivileged segment would be extended to other areas of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi commended the services of the Agha Khan Foundation for eradication of poverty and providing assistance to the poor segment of KP especially in Chitral district.

He underscored the need for collective efforts for looking after the needs of poor families and taking them out of poverty in future. He said that Agha Khan Trust was busy in great work of improving standard of life of the underprivileged and enhanced welfare activities in the world.

On this occasion, Prince Rahim Agha Khan has also expressed his resolve to work together on constructive measures and highly praised the Governor KP’s vision on development of human resources and improving lives of deserving people