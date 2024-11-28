CM Bugti orders to expedite development projects initiated in Quetta

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 28 (APP): The construction work of the expansion of Sariab and Radio Pakistan roads initiated under Quetta Development Package has been near completion and would be inaugurated by the next month.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday to reviewed the progress of development works initiated under Quetta Development Package.

The Secretary Communication and Works Department Lal Jan Jaffer told the meeting that the construction work on the ongoing development projects initiated at various areas of Sariab road has been expedited to insure its timely completion.

He added that multiple projects of carpeting and construction of roads in Quetta city have been completed.

The chief minister has appreciated the initiative of communication and works department and ordered the release of required funds.

CM Bugti also ordered the release of additional Rs 40 million for the construction of shoulders in view of the sustainability of the ongoing road projects.

The CM directed to speed up the work on Quetta development projects and directed to complete all the projects as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, he said efforts would be taken to restore the lost beauty of Quetta and improve civic facilities as the provincial capital city is the face of the entire province.

He revealed that the development of Airport road would be completed with the resources of province.

The airport road would be renovated with standardized construction and plantation of trees along road side so that people coming from outside will not get any negative impression about the provincial capital.

Sarfraz Bugti said that all wiring and utility facility connections will be made underground on the airport road along with the construction of double railings so that all types of traffic can be managed easily.

The chief minister directed that a comprehensive plan for the beautification of the airport road should be prepared and submitted within two weeks.

He added that no compromise would be made on the quality and timely completion of development projects.

In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that the private company has started the collection of garbage and sanitation work in one of the three zones of Quetta, while the work of garbage collection will be started in the other two zones after the completion of necessary work.