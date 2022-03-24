Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Package projects

QUETTA, Mar 24 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his dismay over delay in the completion of projects under the Quetta Package and warned those responsible for poor planning and design flaws, of strict action.

The chief minister was chairing a the meeting here to review the progress on Quetta Package and other development projects. Senior Minister for Planning & Development Noor Muhammad Dummar, Minister for Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D and officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Bizenjo said it was the government’s job to give policy guidelines and the officers were responsible to implement them.

He said action would be taken against those found responsible for the basic defects in the designs of Quetta Package projects. The consultants would also be held accountable if any laxity was found on their part.

He took serious notice of suspension of work on Sariab Road and Sabzal Road projects due to due to amendments in their PC-1s. He directed to convene the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party today for their approval.

The chief minister accord his approval of PC-1s in a short session of 10 minutes and discouraged the tendency of holding long duration meetings.