Anti-polio vaccination drive launched

Polio
PISHIN, Jun 03 (APP):Deputy Commissioner, Jamaluddin Mandokhail here on Monday launched an anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under the age of five.
According to DC Office, he appealed to parents to join the government’s efforts to eradicate polio, a disease that can cause lifelong disability.
“Poliomyelitis is a dangerous disease,” the deputy commissioner warned, adding “Let us work together to protect our children from this debilitating disease. Get your children vaccinated to save them from a lifetime of disability.”
The five-day campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five in the district, to ensure a polio-free future for the next generation.
The parents are urged to bring their children to the nearest vaccination center to for immunization.

