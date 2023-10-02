MIRPUR ( AJK): Oct 02 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir kick off preparations to commemorate the 18th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake pay tribute to the martyrs and other victims of history’s most-worst deadly catastrophe in the region.

A grand ceremony will be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in Mirpur, dwelling hundreds of children who became orphans and shelterless in deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in AJK.

The ceremony will begin at 6.00 am on Sunday, 08 the mega KORT complex at Akhterabad, in outskirt of this lake city, said Ch. Akhter, the founder of the KORT, the largest shelter home in South Asia, housing over 400 of orphan and shelter less children – mostly those who were rendered homeless and orphan following the killer earthquake of October 2005 in Muzaffarabad and various adjoining parts of AJK and KPK.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Akhtar said that the grand ceremony to pay rich tributes to the victims of the history’s worst catastrophe, will be attended among others by the dignitaries – besides social workers, volunteers and heads of various nation-building institutions will attend to observe the anniversary with due respect and prayers for the victims of the devastating calamity.

This year Mirpur city of AJK will observe the anniversary when it met the same fate in form of Sept. 24, 2019 devastating earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.8 at Richter scale that left at least 45 people dead and over 1000 injured besides huge damaging of the buildings across Mirpur city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan leaving hundreds of thousands of the people shelter less badly affecting the daily life.

The anniversary will be observed as the national day of awareness about safety from the national disasters to mark the 17tth anniversary the calamity as ‘day of firmness and determination for reconstruction – in memory of earthquake martyrs’ coupled with special prayers for the rest of the departed souls of the quake victims in eternal peace and to express complete solidarity and sympathies with the survivors of the history’s most worst natural catastrophe.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a gazetted holiday throughout AJK State. Major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad, with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries who contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authorities sources told this APP Correspondent here on Monday.

Besides, special functions in various parts of AJK to pay glorious tributes to the victims of the killer catastrophe and to raise awareness among the people about adoption of per-cautionary measures to avert the losses in case of any natural catastrophe, will be the hall-mark of the 16th anniversary of the deadly earthquake which had turned bulk of AJK into rubble this day 18 years ago”, the sources added.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony will be held where fateha Khawani will be offered for the for the martyrs and simultaneously with rest of the country sirens were blown at 8.52 a.m and two minutes silence will be observed in the mourning of the victims of the catastrophe at a ceremony to be started at Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium in the morning of October 8, local authorities said when contacted here on Monday to inquire about the programs of the anniversary of deadly catastrophe in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

Concerned district authorities in all three districts of Mirpur division are giving final touches to the programs of the anniversary in the division. Several of the mega Development Projects of public welfare have been completed in the AJK State metropolis in the wake of the broad-based phased plan to rehabilitate the AJK metropolis on latest grounds comprising modern civic and other infrastructural facilities.

Similar special ceremonies including walks for awareness, seminars and symposiums will also be held in all other parts of AJK in the memory of the martyrs of the devastating quake which left over 75 thousand people dead and lakhs of others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremonies will be attended by people representing all walks of life including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists and members of the business fraternity to pay glorious tributes to the victims of history’s worst catastrophe this day 18 years ago in 2005.