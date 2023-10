HYDERABAD, Oct 02 (APP):The dead body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area here on Monday.

According to the Airport police, the deceased 23-year-old Asghar Ali Maachi’s neck was tied with a muffler. However, the police said, Maach’s feet were touching the ground which had created suspicion.

The police said that they had started an investigation of the case. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medicolegal formalities.