Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Oct 02 (APP):A five-day anti-polio campaign launched here during which children under five years of age will be vaccinated across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at the Rotary Public School Sukkur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that strict measures have been taken for the ongoing polio campaign which would continue till 6th October.

He said that the government in collaboration with its partner organisations was trying to reach out to every child below the age of five. He hoped that the disease would be eradicated from the district soon.

He said that the government was keen on the eradication of polio from the country because it has become a serious threat to the lives of children.

He urged the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur to keep a close watch over the activities of the vaccination team. Representatives of Rotary International, EPI, and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.