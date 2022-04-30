6 killed 3 injured in firing incident near Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 30 (APP): As many as six persons were killed and three injured in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday.

According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict, was going home after getting released from Central Jail Bahawalpur when unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at his van near Ubqari Haweli.

As a result, Irshad, Shahid, Waris, Nawaz, Saeed and Akmal died while Ajmal, Iqbal and Aziz got injured. Police reached the site of incident and found four dead and five injured.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East where two of

them succumbed to injuries.

The incident was allegedly result of old enmity. Police were investigating the incident and filed the case.