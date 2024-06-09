Pakistan Pavilion at ISB int’l festival attracts visitors

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Sunday participated in International School of Brussels (ISB) festival with a uniquely designed Pakistani pavilion.

The ISB international festival is an annual celebration showcasing diverse cultures and traditions from around the world.

The diverse student community of the school actively participated with 100 countries represented in the event with their distinctive displays, a press release said.

On the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch said that the international festival served as a wonderful platform to showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, diversity, and the warm hospitality of their people.

“It is heartening to see such enthusiasm and interest in our culture from the international community,” she added.

Visitors deeply appreciated the Pakistani cuisine and the beautiful artefacts displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion, making it one of the highlights of the festival.

The event provided an opportunity to present rich heritage, cultural diversity, tourism, and export potential of the country.

These displays included artefacts, handicrafts, traditional costumes, and photographs.

A selection of books and documentaries on tourism and culture in Pakistan provided visitors with a unique insight into the country’s rich history, traditions, and tourism potential.

Traditional Pakistani street food was a major attraction, drawing a large number of visitors, who enjoyed delicacies such as Biryani, samosas, gulab jamun, and the special Pakistani chai.

The pavilion also featured a Henna (Mehndi) corner, offering intricate and beautiful designs for those seeking a more immersive cultural experience.

Particular interest was taken in Made in Pakistan sports items i.e. football and cricket kits. Children and parents took special pictures with the World Cup Football on the Pakistan stall.