Diplomatic Corner

Envoy interacts with Pakistani media in France

PARIS, Apr 05 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch interacted with the representatives of Pakistani media based in Paris at the embassy of Pakistan.

A wide range of discussion followed encompassing Pakistan-France relations and issues relating to Pakistani community in France.

The ambassador appreciated their role in promoting Pakistan’s perspective and culture in the French society and expressed full commitment of the embassy of Pakistan in facilitating the Pakistani community in France.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan