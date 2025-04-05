Envoy interacts with Pakistani media in France

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Apr 05 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch interacted with the representatives of Pakistani media based in Paris at the embassy of Pakistan.

A wide range of discussion followed encompassing Pakistan-France relations and issues relating to Pakistani community in France.

The ambassador appreciated their role in promoting Pakistan’s perspective and culture in the French society and expressed full commitment of the embassy of Pakistan in facilitating the Pakistani community in France.