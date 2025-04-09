MD NBF meets ED Lok Virsa to foster national literary collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Managing Director(MD) of National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr Kamran Jahangir held a significant meeting with Muzaffar Ali Burki, Joint Secretary Ministry of Heritage cum Executive Director Lok Virsa, at the Ministry of Heritage on Tuesday.

Muzaffar Ali Burki warmly welcomed Dr. Kamran Jahangir and hailed the efforts of NBF under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) in promoting the culture of book reading and literary engagement across the country.

During the meeting, Dr Kamran Jahangir briefed the DG about the proactive role NBF was playing in reviving the reading culture in Pakistan.

He highlighted the challenges posed by increasing dependence on mobile technology, especially among the youth, which has led to a decline in book reading habits.

He emphasized the urgent need to create attractive literary spaces and events that could inspire young minds to reconnect with books.

At the end, MD NBF proposed a collaborative partnership with Lok Virsa to provide a vibrant environment for literary activities at the Lok Virsa premises in Islamabad.

He further proposed involving Lok Virsa in NBF’s literary events in major cities nationwide.