Darren Sammy likely to play semis against Multan Sultans

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has hinted at Head coach Darren Sammy making the final eleven in their first semi-final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi stadium.

Responding to the media men prior to their practice session at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, he said former captain Sammy was a match-winner but the decision on his inclusion will be made before the match on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi side was worst hit due to COVID 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic as all their five foreign players including Tom Banton, Carlos Braithwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone left the country.

Darren Sammy led Zalmi four times in the HBL PSL V before handing over the baton to fast bowler Wahab Riaz and being elevated as Head Coach of the franchise. The option of playing him as a player was kept open besides being the Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi by the team management. Darren Sammy batted in the nets for more than hour at the Gaddafi today.

However, South African Hashim Amla has been hired as a mentor and cannot become part of the playing eleven as per the tournament technical committee.

To a question, Wahab Riaz said ‘Semi-final against the Sultans is a crucial match and there is no room to make any mistake like the previous matches.’ Peshawar Zalmi had lost their last group match against Multan Sultans by a narrow margin.

About batting up the order against Multan Sultans in Karachi during their last league match, he said the team was facing tactical issues after the loss of five of the foreign players due to Coronavirus threat, adding that his decision to bat at number 3 was a team decision to attack.

About restricting Multan Sultans, the Zalmi captain said that they would try to restrict Multan Sultans between 150 and 160 runs, adding that no team enjoyed any advantage in the day match and the better team would prevail.

Regarding the deserted stadium, he said it was important to adopt safety measure after the outbreak of Coronavirus, adding that the spectators should watch the matches at their homes and support Zalmi side.

Wahab Riaz said they were not under-pressure despite losing both of the league stage matches against Multan Sultans, adding that tomorrow is a new day.

On Sikander Raza, he said Sikander Raza had recently performed very well in the BPL and his inclusion would strengthen the middle-order batting.

To a question, Wahab Riaz said “As a Lahorite, I would love to face Lahore Qalandars in the finals of the HBL PSL V.”