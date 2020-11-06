ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be participating in “Annual Lok Mela” of Pakistan at Lok Virsa from November 7 to 15.

In this mega event PNCA will present puppet shows from 11:30am to 12:30pm and folk music theatre of Fazal Abbas Jutt and team from 01:00pm to 04:00pm at main arena (Pindaal) Lok Virsa.

The puppet show will be comprised of following short entertaining stories “Happy Life, Jhoot Ki Saza, Romali Dance, Qamar Tarbooz + SOPs, Sindhi Jhoomer, Meer Adnan, Leva Dance, Paanch Chohay, Bhangra Dance and Jeway Pakistan”,an official said on Friday.

He said that the puppet shows aims to promote and preserve the dying art of puppetry through educating the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner.

The shows will feature theme-based puppetry that usually revolves around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

He said that Fazal Jutt theatre has arrived in federal capital to perform on dozens of folk stories, written centuries ago by saints of the sub-continent to promote the message of love and harmony among the masses.

Fazal Jutt and his team showcase our dynamic cultural and traditional aspects through folk theatre stories “Rawal Jugni, Tonsa Sharif, Sami Rawal, Dula Bhatti and Folk Lore i.e Mirza Sahiba, Sohni Mahiwal, Sasi Panu etc, he stated.