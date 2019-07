BEIJING, July 19 (APP)::At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a three-day state visit to China from July 21.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zheshu respectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here on Friday.