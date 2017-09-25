CPEC city to be built on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The government as planned to build
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City to promote the
corridor’s activities within the City.
The project is being built on a total area of 80,000 Kanals at
a cost of $4.4 billion where a range of facilities from education to
industries, banks, parks, government buildings and sports grounds
would be provided by the government.
According to officials sources, government of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had already signed
an agreement to build the city on motorway near Swabi.
The CPEC city would have 62,000 plots and will comprise of
education zone, five to seven star hotels, commercial zone, public
buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park, petrol, CNG stations
and sports facilities, the sources said.
This project will be designed to the highest level of modern
smart cities concept with sustainability, they said, adding that the
project will generate economic activities in more than 40 industries
relating to construction sector besides it will create employment
opportunities to more than 80,000 people at local and regional
level.
