Courts convicted Nawaz not PM Imran: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet message, said Imran Khan had never asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to present Qatri letters (in the Supreme Court) as evidence to prove himself innocent.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N spokespersons should decide on whom they were venting their anger (for Nawaz’s conviction), she added.