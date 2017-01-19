Conspiracies against CPEC to be failed on every forum: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that conspiracies being hatched

against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be failed on each and every forum.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting of joint committee

on CPEC, he reiterated the government’s resolve for working on the

project with full dedication and complete unity to make the country

Asian Tiger.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider

Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Perviaz Khattak and Chief

Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rahman attended the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC would play an important role in

industrial developmental of the country, adding cement, steel,

construction and machinery industry would flourished.

He said the initiation of the CPEC has increased employment

opportunities in the country and thousands of skilled and semi-

skilled labours and engineers were employed in the project.

He said increasing trends in employments opportunities

and growth in national economy was a positive sign for the country and

these indicators would help in further development of the economy.

The minister said the CPEC was not only a game changer but it

was also fate changer and would change the fate of billions of people

living in this region.

The boards of investments of all provinces were advised to

finalized places for the establishment of special economic zones

(SEZs) in their respective provinces for establishment of industrial

units in these SEZs.

Ahsan Iqbal said the provinces were also asked for finalizing the

feasibility of their proposed SEZs by March, which would be shared with Chinese authorities.

The minister said it was expected that work on these SEZs

would be operational by 2017-18 and generate economic activities in

the country.

The minister informed that Chinese ministry of foreign affairs

had rejected the Indian objection on CPEC, adding, India was

fallen into CPEC-phobia.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC would bring about positive impact

on whole South Asia, adding that Indian think tanks had also

pressurized its government to take benefit form the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak

said his government would organize road shows in China during

the month of March this year to highlight the economic opportunities

of the province.

He said, he had learnt much from the Chinese experience during

his recent visit for attending 6th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting

held in Beijing.