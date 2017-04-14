Commander Pindi Corps visits troops at LOC, expresses satisfaction on operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP): Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Friday visited troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC) in Bagsar Sector.

The Commander reviewed the operational preparedness and expressed

satisfaction on operational readiness and vigilance exercised by forward troops, Inter Services Public Relations here said.

He expressed concern over continuous cease fire violations by Indian troops targeting innocent civil population residing close to the LOC.

He lauded the high morale of deployed troops and unflinching resolve of civil population of the area and urged for a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations.