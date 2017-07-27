Collective efforts needed to address challenges, foil conspiracy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said collective efforts were needed to address the challenges being faced by the country and it was the responsibility of every citizen and leaders to foil conspiracy being hatched to destabilize Pakistan.
He said this while talking to a private news channel.
Commenting on the upcoming decision of the apex court over
Panama Papers, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a popular
mandate, and the power of people was behind him.
He said no corruption charges were proved against the prime minister and
he would get victory in the case.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was an experienced and wise
leader of the country, he said.
To a question he said the situation in the region was
changing due to Afghanistan, American-Indian nexus, and Middle
East problem.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was passing through serious
challenges.
To a question the minister said Nawaz Sharif as
sagacious leader was the asset for Pakistan.
Replying to another question about next election, he said
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would sweep the gerenal election 2018
with thumping majority.