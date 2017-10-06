COAS visit to Afghanistan to yield positive results: Aftab Sherpao

CHARSADDA, Oct 6 (APP): Former federal interior minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, welcoming the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan, Friday said it would help ease out tension between the two neighboring countries.

Addressing a public meeting here Sherpao, who also head Qaumi Watan Party, said that the proposed visit of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would help in resolving the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that all the political parties should keep interest of their country supreme, keeping in view the prevailing diplomatic relations with India and Afghanistan.

He said that it was our responsibility to make CPEC successful as it was a gigantic project between the two countries and added that future of Pakistan was linked with it.

The QWP chief said that the line drawn by the British rulers in this part of the sub-continent would be eliminated by merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of FATA have raised concern over the unnecessary delay in merger of the tribal areas into the KP.

He said the PTI government had failed to protect rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the chief minister expressed the same in his public meetings.

Imran Khan was least interested in resolution of the problems of the province and instead spent maximum time in Nathigali on excursion trips.