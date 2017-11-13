CM condemns terrorist attack at Pakistani checkpost

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack by terrorists at a Pakistani checkpost near Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency.
He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over
the martyrdom of Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Rahm and paid rich tributes to their bravery. He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
The CM said that martyrs have sacrificed their lives for
the motherland and added that they are heroes of the nation
and we pay tribute to their great sacrifice.
