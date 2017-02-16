Chinese naval task force on home-bound voyage after ‘Aman-17’ exercise

BEIJING (China), Feb 16 (APP): The 24th Chinese naval

escort task force, after participating in “Aman-17”

multinational joint naval exercise in Arabian sea (Pakistan),

have now embarked on home-bound voyage.

The naval task force comprises of the guided-missile

destroyer Harbin, the guided-missile frigate Handan and

the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu, official sources

in Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

During the five-day exercise, starting on February 10,

the Chinese sailors and sailors from other participating

navies, took part in cultural exchange activities, sport

competitions, thematic seminars and maritime actual-troop

drills.

During the stage of maritime actual-troop drills,

naval warships from participating countries were grouped

into three combined task forces.

The first combined taskforce consisted of six naval

ships including the Chinese guided-missile frigate

Handan, the Russian destroyer Severomorsk, the Turkish

frigate Gelibolu and the Pakistani frigate Aslat.

The second combined taskforce comprised five warships.

Apart from the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Harbin,

the other four members of the taskforce were British

destroyer Daring, the australina frigate Arunta, the

Indonesia frigate Sultan Iskandarmuda and the

frigate Saif of Pakistan.

The third combined taskforce was comprised of four

naval ships including the Chinese supply ship Dongpinghu,

an inshore patrol boat from the Sri Lanka Navy and the

Pakistani frigate Tippu Sultan.

The maritime drills included ship formation

maneouvre, replenishment at sea (RAS) and joint

maritime blockade drill.

After completing its mission of participating in

the ‘Aman-17’ multinational joint naval exercise on

February 14, the three Chinese naval ships departed

for China from waters, adjacent to Karachi (Pakistan)

on the next day.