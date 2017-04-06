Chinese investment brings about prosperity: Shehbaz

LAHORE, April 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Chinese investment would creat new employment opportunities for low-income people.

“The investment in construction of low cost houses will

help provide cheap residential facilities to people with

limited resources,” he added.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Chinese

investors led by Ren Zhineng at Chief Minister’s house.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the project

of construction of houses for the low-income families in

Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

The chief minister said, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) was playing pivotal role for investment in the country

besides enhancing investment volume.

He said a number of Chinese investors were benefiting

from vast investment opportunities in Pakistan especially

Punjab in different sectors.

He said the CPEC had opened new chapters of Pak-China

friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, head of Chinese delegation

Ren Zhineng applauded services of Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif for the development of Punjab province. He

evinced his group’s keen interest in making investment in

the housing sector in Punjab.