Chinese delegation calls on Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): A delegation of China Special
Economic Zone Think Tank from Shenzhen led by Director of
Development Research Center of Shenzhen Municipal People’s
Government, Mr. Wu Sikang called on Minister of State for Federal
Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman.
The purpose of the meeting was to explore avenues of
collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education,
particularly in intelligent manufacturing, intelligent education
systems and robotics, said a press release on Friday.
The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the
interest of China in the development of the region.
He said that Government of Pakistan appreciates the One Belt
One Road vision of President Xi Jinping and proclaimed that China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project envisions progress and
development of not only both countries but also the entire region.
“We look upto China as our most sincere friend and highly
acknowledge its contribution in the development of energy and
communications infrastructure in the country”, he added.
Mr. Wu Sikang said that Shenzhen is the center of commercial
and industrial activity and one of the two biggest financial hubs
in China.
He proposed that the academic and business community of
Shenzhen would be more than happy to share the experiences and
expertise in high end technology with their counterparts in
Pakistan. “We will share a detailed plan for training in robotics
with the Ministry soon”, he added.
Baligh ur Rehman welcomed the proposal and said that we wanted
our vocational training programmes to be more extensive and equip
students in specialized technical skills that could be used in high
end industrial production.
“In the coming years we would like to see our human resource
well trained and skilled in line with the new industrial trends so
that it provide sustainable support to CPEC Projects and a lot could
be learned from Chinese expertise in industrial automation”, he said.
The minister shared with delegation that the new education
policy also envisions smart schools in the country that make use of
information and communications technology (ICT), and train students
for intelligent manufacturing.
He said that Ministry is also in the process of launching Open
Educational Resources (OER) which will ensure easy availability and
accessibility of educational resources to teachers and students
through technology.
