China values Pakistan’s role in Afghan issue, respects its sovereignty: FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 24 (APP): China on Thursday said that it

valued Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan issue and respects

its sovereignty and security concerns.

“We value Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan issue and

respect Pakistan’s sovereignty and security concerns,”

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying

said during her regular press briefing here.

On the US new policy on Afghanistan and South Asia,

she said the elaboration of the US policy on Afghanistan

and South Asia has drawn a widespread attention.

Hua informed that Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi

held a telephonic conversation with U.S. State of Secretary

Rex Tillerson and told him about the policy of China on

Afghan issue.

“Yang Jiechi mentioned that China is committed to

promoting peace and reconciliation process in

Afghanistan,” she added.

The spokesperson said China has always maintained that

the political dialogue is only way out of Afghanistan

issue.

The international community needs to support Afghanistan

in achieving a broad and inclusive political reconciliation,

support the Afghan people in pursuing a development path that

suits their own national conditions and support the Afghan

government in increasing it capability to fight forces of

extremism and terrorism, she said.

The spokesperson said China stands ready to keep

communication and coordination with the US on the

Afghanistan issue and make concerted efforts to realize

peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region.

Responding to a question asked by APP about the

outcome of Pakistan’s foreign secretary’s recent visit

to China, she informed the Chinese foreign minister and

assistant foreign ministers held meetings with her

during the visit.

China maintained that China and Pakistan are all

weather strategic partners, she said and added, “We have

always given each other support on core issues and

interests.”

Hua said against the current backdrop, China

appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in ensuring security

for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The foreign secretary assured that Pakistan is

China’s iron brother and it will not change its policy

towards China,” she added.

“The foreign secretary also assured that Pakistan

will remain committed to the CPEC as well promoting

new advancements in our bilateral relations,” she added.

To a question on the building of a new road by

India in disputed border area, she said India was

“slapping its own face” by going ahead with a road

project near the Pangong lake on the India-China

border.

“It seems according to the reports the Indian

side is slapping its own face. The Indian side is

closely following China’s road-building recently but

India’s actions themselves have proven that the Indian

side says something and does another. It’s words are

in complete contradiction to its deeds in terms of

border issues,” she added.

Hua said the western section of the India-China

boundary has not been delimited. The two sides have

agreed to uphold border areas’ peace and tranquility

before disputes are settled.

The current road construction by the Indian side

is not conducive to peace and stability in that area

and the project will not help with settlement of the

current situation.