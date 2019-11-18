China felicitates newly elected Sri Lanka president

BEIJING, Nov 18 (APP)::China on Monday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning presidential elections in Sri Lanka and said it was ready to work with new leadership and the government for high-quality Belt and Road Partnership and greater progress in the bilateral relations to bring more tangible benefits to the two countries and people.

“Sri Lanka has successfully held the presidential election. We pleased to see and offer our sincere congratulations to Mr. Rajapaksa on his success,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his routine press briefing held here.

Sri Lanka’s opposition presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa won Saturday’s presidential elections and was sworn in as the executive president on Monday.

“We stand ready on the basis of mutual respect and benefits to work with new leadership and government for the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partnership and greater progress in bilateral relations to bring more tangible benefits to our countries and people,” he added.

Geng Shuang remarked that China and Sri lanka were strategic cooperative partners with sincere mutual assistance and everlasting friendship.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former defense secretary took oath in a grand ceremony held at Ruwanwelisaya Stupa in Sri Lanka after country’s election commission declared him as the winner of the presidential election on Sunday.