Champions of slogan of change failed to deliver in KP: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): Advisor to PM and Provincial President of PML-N Ameer Muqam here Thursday said that those who raised slogan of change had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and they could no more befool the masses by their sit-in politics and false allegations in the next balloting.

Addressing a public gathering in Dir Upper, Ameer Muqam said that

popularity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has increased both in urban and rural areas of KP adding we would emerge victorious in next General Elections owing to performance and accomplishments.

He said that PML-N has adopted developmental and progress oriented policies but on the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan has not delivered anything tangible but leveling fake allegations and tirade against his political opponents.

Muqam said that Gilgit, Chitral and Chakdara have been included in

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would change the destiny of Pakhtun belt including Malakand division.

He informed that Lawari Tunnel project would complete in July this year with an estimated cost of Rs 30 billion.

He said that federal government has completed all the projects during

its tenure that were being overlooked by the previous governments adding that all the projects have been completed within stipulated time period.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the construction work on laying

of 110 kilometers transmission line from Chakdara to Dir Upper, one each

132KVA grid station in Warai and Chukiatan of Dir Upper District and 88Km Chakdara-Dir Upper Road at a cost of Rs780 million.

All out efforts are being made for provision of Upper Dir District

for which feasibility study has also been ordered. The people of Dir would soon benefit from Sui-gas facility.

He thanked the people of Dir, Swat for according him warm welcome from Chakdara to Dir Upper adding it made his determination strong to serve the people with more dedication.

He said the PTI led government had meted out step motherly treatment with the people of Dir, however, he added that the PML-N government would address the deprivations after coming into power in 2018 again.