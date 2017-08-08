‘Canadian national’ comes back to create unrest in Pakistan: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal
Chaudhry Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief
Tahirul Qadri, a Canadian national, had come back just to create
unrest and anarchy in the country.
Talking to media persons here, he said Tahirul Qadri, who
was living on charity given by others, should not try to hoodwink
the nation and should better remain peaceful as it would be in
his own interest.
The government and all the security and intelligence
agencies were capable of maintaining law and order in the
country, he added.
Talal said the public rally to be led by Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif would be protected by the security agencies.
He said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N was not
affected due to the disqualification of its leader Nawaz Sharif by
the Supreme Court.
“We respected the law and implemented the appex court
decision.”
To a question about the journey of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad
to Lahore on Wednesday, he said it would not be against anybody, but
“this is all about the future of Pakistan. This is about the future of
coming generations”.
He said PTI chief Imran Khan had been predicting early elections
for the last four and a half years. The general election would be held
on time, he added.
The minister said the Pakistan Tehreeik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief
had lost elections in the past. Elections could only be won on the basis
of performance and not just by issuing statements, he added.
The PTI, he said, had lost elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and
Azad Kashmir and the bye-elections held from time to time.
