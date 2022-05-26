UN Resident Coordinator calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Thursday.

Chris Kaye, Country Director, WFP, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the courtesy call on, Julien Harneis briefed the Finance Minister on United Nations’ various interventions in diverse sectors in Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan’s constant support and assistance at local and global level.

He offered UN’s technical support in a number of areas including enhancing food production and yield, climate change, financing poverty alleviation, etc

Miftah Ismail thanked Julien Harneis on their continued support to Pakistan and showed keen interest in the areas shared by the UN.

He highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to various endeavors of the UN in the areas of peacekeeping, humanitarian rights, refugees protection and cooperation for sustainable development. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations for promoting peace, security, development and human rights.

The finance minister thanked the UN agencies for promoting socio-economic development in Pakistan and extended his full cooperation and support.