Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, May 11 (APP):Five ships namely,Mild Bloom, Maersk Atlanta, Seamax Bridgeport, Al Bahiya and Kaisa carrying Palm oil, Containers, LNG and LPG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier ‘Santander’carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, while a bulk cargo carrier ‘Thassos’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,377 tonnes, comprising 127,870 tonnes imports cargo and 21,507 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,082` Containers (3,141 TEUs Imports and 941 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil tanker ‘Oaka’ & two more ships, Irenes Ray and SC Taipei carrying Furance oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Wednesday.

