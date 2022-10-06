Pak forex slash to $ 13.58808 bn

KARACHI, Oct 06 (APP):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country decreased to $13.58808 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Sept. 30, the foreign reserves holding by SBP were

$7,899.8 million. The net foreign reserves with commercial banks amounted $5,689.0 million.

During the week ending on Sept. 30, SBP’s reserves decreased by $106 million to $7,899.8 million due to external debt repayment which includes interest payments on Eurobonds.