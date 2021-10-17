No deadlock with IMF; clarifies Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there was not any deadlock with the IMF.

Finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam, in a statement, said that there was not truth in news about the deadlock, adding that the talks would resume from Monday (tomorrow) and would continue uninterrupted as per schedule.

Aslam said the date for ending talks was not fixed and the negotiation would continue till success of the talks.

He said Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir were attending meetings in New York while the Secretary Finance and his team were engaged for talks in Washington DC as per schedule.