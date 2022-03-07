Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that required steps were being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency for low-cost housing.

Presiding over a meeting on Low Cost Housing, the minister said performance of banks was being comprehensively monitored in this regard for greater facilitation to the public.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA), Lt. Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir and other senior officers attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

In this follow-up meeting, Chairman NAPHDA shared the up to mark progress on low cost housing proposals and informed the participants that issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with SBP.

Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans were in pipeline.

Governor SBP shared about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to public and addressal of complaints.

He also apprised about the pertinent concerns of the banks related to low cost housing loans. The Finance minister took notice and ensured to resolve legitimate concerns at earliest time possible.

In the conclusion, Chairman NAPHDA thanked the Federal Minister for smooth, effective and quicker facilitation of NAPHDA to provide low cost houses to the masses, the statement added.