Ishaq Dar meets management of leading commercial banks of Dubai

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held meetings in Dubai with management of the leading commercial banks, which deal commercially with Pakistan and Ministry of Finance.

(1/2)…Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held meetings in Dubai with management of the leading commercial banks, including Dubai Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Emirates NBD who deal commercially with Pakistan and its Ministry of Finance. @Fntirmizi pic.twitter.com/c4ogeeijHg — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 12, 2022

These banks including Dubai Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and Emirates NBD, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

The commercial banks reposed their confidence in current economic policies of the government and assured their continued support for Pakistan.