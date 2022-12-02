Inter-ministerial meeting reviews performance of SMEs Bank

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The inter-ministerial meeting on Friday reviewed the performance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Finance Bank.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the inter-ministerial meeting which reviewed the performance of SME Bank, said a press release issued here.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, President SME Bank Dilshad Ali Ahmed, Chairman SECP, Secretary Privatization, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and SME Bank attended the meeting.

The meeting after reviewing the financial health of SME Bank and its status for privatization opined that a concrete course of action and way forward will be decided next week regarding future of SME Bank considering the inputs from all the stakeholders.

The President SME Bank gave a detailed presentation on the profile and performance of SME Bank and its equity position.