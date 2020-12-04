ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, said Friday that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation recorded another decrease of 0.23 percent during this week.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that sugar prices reduced sharply by 7.5% this week after a decline of nearly 5% last week.

The reduction in the rate of inflation has been sustained now for past several weeks with SPI consistently in single digits.

