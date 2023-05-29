Govt to present business-friendly budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Minister For Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Monday that the government would try to provide a business friendly budget in order to support the masses and boost economic growth.

He was talking to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called on the minister here.

Dar appreciated the proposals presented by the delegation and assured them that the government was taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.

Among others the meeting was attended by Special Assastant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC, Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR.

Waelier the delegates apprised the Finance Minister of the challenges being currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget.

The delegation also assured to support the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the country.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for considering their budget proposals.