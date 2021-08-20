KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 20-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA
For 12 months -0.0133% PA 0.8618% PA
For 2 Years -0.0133% PA 1.3618% PA
For 3 Years -0.0133% PA 1.6118% PA
For 4 years -0.0133% PA 1.8618% PA
For 5 years -0.0133% PA 1.9868% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1794% PA 0.5706% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1549% PA 0.5951% PA
For 12 Months 0.0359% PA 0.8391% PA
For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.3391% PA
For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.5891% PA
For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.8391% PA
For 5 years 0.0359% PA 1.9641% PA
EURO VALUE 20-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA
For 12 Months 0.2496% PA 1.1246% PA
For 2 Years 0.2496% PA 1.6246% PA
For 3 Years 0.2496% PA 1.8746% PA
For 4 years 0.2496% PA 2.1246% PA
For 5 years 0.2496% PA 2.2496% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 20-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1475% PA 0.6025% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months -0.1942% PA 0.6808% PA
For 2 Years -0.1942% PA 1.1808% PA
For 3 Years -0.1942% PA 1.4308% PA
For 4 Years -0.1942% PA 1.6808% PA
For 5 years -0.1942% PA 1.8058% PA