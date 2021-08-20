KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 20-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA

For 12 months -0.0133% PA 0.8618% PA

For 2 Years -0.0133% PA 1.3618% PA

For 3 Years -0.0133% PA 1.6118% PA

For 4 years -0.0133% PA 1.8618% PA

For 5 years -0.0133% PA 1.9868% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1794% PA 0.5706% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1549% PA 0.5951% PA

For 12 Months 0.0359% PA 0.8391% PA

For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.3391% PA

For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.5891% PA

For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.8391% PA

For 5 years 0.0359% PA 1.9641% PA

EURO VALUE 20-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA

For 12 Months 0.2496% PA 1.1246% PA

For 2 Years 0.2496% PA 1.6246% PA

For 3 Years 0.2496% PA 1.8746% PA

For 4 years 0.2496% PA 2.1246% PA

For 5 years 0.2496% PA 2.2496% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 20-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1475% PA 0.6025% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA

For 12 Months -0.1942% PA 0.6808% PA

For 2 Years -0.1942% PA 1.1808% PA

For 3 Years -0.1942% PA 1.4308% PA

For 4 Years -0.1942% PA 1.6808% PA

For 5 years -0.1942% PA 1.8058% PA