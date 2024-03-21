Easypaisa, Unilever’s Knorr join hands to transform digital payments landscape

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, and Knorr, Unilever’s biggest food brand, have joined forces to revolutionize the digital payments landscape in the country.

The alliance represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline the value chain for sampling initiatives, marking a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance convenience, accessibility, and affordability in digital payments, said a news release.

By combining the strengths of easypaisa’s robust digital payment platform with Knorr’s renowned brand presence, both organizations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers across Pakistan.

The initiative is currently being executed in 20 marketplaces across 14 cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

Through this partnership, customers purchasing two packs of Knorr Chotu from shops will have the opportunity to participate in an engaging Wheel of Fortune (WOF) game – which is part of our collective effort to digitalize the product sampling process.

This game offers customers a chance to win exclusive gifts, including Easypaisa ‘peel & win’ voucher codes and additional Knorr Chotu packs.

To claim the easypaisa vouchers, customers need to simply scan the QR code provided on the ‘peel & win’ vouchers. On successfully scanning the QR code the customers will be rerouted to the Easypaisa app, where they will enter their unique voucher code in the designed Knorr branded module. Upon successful redemption, customers will receive Rs. 50 in their Easypaisa account balance.

To gain actionable insights on the efficacy of the initiative, a digital customer feedback form will also be circulated to users within the Easypaisa app to gather real-time feedback regarding the product and the activity, a testament to our commitment to a customer-first approach.