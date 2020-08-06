Country to see highest ever growth of renewable energy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday that the country would see the highest ever growth of renewable energy.

In a tweet, the minister said the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved the alternative and renewable energy policy of the government which would unleash the full renewable potential of Pakistan.

“After starting historic development of hydel resources by PTI government, now we will see highest ever growth of other renewable energy,” he added.