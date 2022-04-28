CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 15.7804 billion

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared three development projects worth 15.7804 billion, while recommending to the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval during its meeting held on Thursday.

The CDWP considered seven projects under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan and accorded two projects while one project was recommended to the ECNEC, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, PD&SI, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Secretary Ministry of Communication, Secretary Ministry of Industries, Chairman National Highway Authority, NHA, Members Planning Commission and other key stakeholders.

The forum considered Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project at the cost of Rs 10,587.818 million, Establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi at the cost of Rs 3601.304 million, and Upgradation of Mechanical System for Sewerage and Drainage Services in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Multan at the cost of Rs 1,591.280 million were cleared by the forum.

The forum while clearing Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project was recommended at revised cost of Rs 10587.818 million linking the Central Asian Republics with Pakistan.

This project is funded by the Government of Pakistan aimed to help the government of Afghanistan in its efforts for the Reconstruction / Rehabilitation of roads network by constructing the additional measuring 73.668 km along the existing two-lane two-way road linking Torkham with Jalalabad.

The existing road which was also rehabilitated / improved with the GoP funding is 7.0 meters asphalted road with 2.0 meters treated shoulders on each side.

The additional carriageway will consist of 7.3 meters asphalted surface with 2.0 meters DST shoulders and 1.0 meter earthen shoulder on each side as per International standards.

The forum also cleared Establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, in Karachi at revised cost of Rs 3601.304 million.

The objective of the project is to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park BQIP in order to meet the power requirements of SEZ enterprises.

The forum also cleared Up-gradation of Mechanical System for Sewerage and Drainage Services in WASA, Multan at the cost of Rs 1,591.280 million.

The project was submitted by the government of Punjab. WASA Multan was established in 1992 and it is providing water and sanitation facilities to population of Multan city.

The agency is responsible for operation and maintenance of 1148 km water distribution system and 2055 km sewerage networks.

There are 15 disposal stations and 10 lift stations to collect and dispose of sewerage.

The water will be provided with the help of 84 tube wells to the people of Multan.