PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Memon Mosque on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of the Holy Fasting Month of Ramazan. Thu, 28 Apr 2022, 11:17 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP70-280422 KARACHI: April 28 - An illuminated view of Memon Mosque on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of the Holy Fasting Month of Ramazan. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP70-280422 KARACHI: APP71-280422 KARACHI: April 28 – An illuminated view of Memon Mosque on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of the Holy Fasting Month of Ramazan. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi