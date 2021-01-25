ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has made recoveries of Rs 353.5 billion during first six months (July-December) of current fiscal year.

Overall recoveries during the first two and half years from July 2018 to December 2020 the AGP office made were Rs 490.476 billion.

According to data released by the AGP on Monday, during the fiscal year 2018-19, the recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs 91.417 million, while in the year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 46.033 billion was recovered.

The recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs347.297 billion in July-December 20120-21 while during the fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20, the recoveries were recorded at Rs 84.7 billion and Rs 39.8 billion respectively.

The recoveries from the provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs 6.603 billion, Rs 6.195 billion and Rs 5.724 billion in fiscal year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 (Jul-Dc) respectively.

The highest recovery was made by Director General Audit (DGA) PNR, Lahore which recovered Rs 160.369 billion in the year 2018-29, Rs 8.851 billion in the year 2019-20 and Rs 307.147 billion in the first six months of current fiscal year.

The DGA (CA&E) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 32.383 billion in 2018-29, Rs 9.054 billion in 2019-20 and Rs 5.219 billion in 2020-21 (Jul-Dec).

DGA(IR&C) Karachi recovered Rs 9.62 billion in 2018-29, Rs 1.239 billion in 2019-20 and Rs 25.104 billion in first half of current fiscal year whereas the DGA federal government Islamabad managed the recoveries of Rs 3.061 billion, Rs 6.36 billion and Rs 753 million respectively in the periods under review.

The DGA (F&I) Islamabad made recoveries of Rs 323.5 million, Rs 50.09 million, and Rs 12.55 million and DGA Social Safety Net recovered Rs63.03 million, Rs 0.17 million and Rs 6.74 million in the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

Furthermore, DGA (DS) Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs 899.60 million, Rs 1333.63 million, and Rs 181.36 million whereas DGA (DS) Karachi recovered Rs 687.29 million, Rs 670.21 million and Rs 107.04 million in the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

DGA Works (federal) Islamabad recovered Rs 1405.15 million, Rs 1071.64 million and Rs 820.25 million while DGA Works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs 00, Rs 239.9, and Rs 78.16 million in 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

DGA (PT&T) Lahore recovered an amount of Rs 4.658 billion, Rs 4.664 billion and Rs 1.547 billion, whereas DGA Power Sector Lahore made recoveries of Rs 6.179 billion, Rs 2.622 billion and Rs 33.46 million in 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

From provincial and district government departments, the DGA (works) provincial Lahore recovered an amount of Rs 1186.38 million, Rs 1884.59 million and Rs 2819.41 million in the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

Similarly DGA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar recovered Rs 2081.26 million, Rs 244.03 million and 298.47 million in 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21 (July-Dec) respectively.

It may be mentioned here that the Auditor General Office conduct the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices.

The AGP offices identify the corruption in various departments through audit paras.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports of each year and after detailed discussion the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the concerned departments.