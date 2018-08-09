Bosnian Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 09 (APP):Bosnian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan, Sakib Foric called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).