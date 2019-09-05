Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian; UN releases $1 million in emergency aid

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 05 (APP):United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres “remains deeply concerned” for the thousands impacted by Hurricane Dorian as the “unprecedented” storm unleashed catastrophic destruction on the Bahamas in the Caribbean.

The UN’s relief chief Mark Lowcock travelled to the island nation on Wednesday to meet Government leaders and help expedite a life-saving aid operation.

Guterres, the UN chief, said in a statement that he was especially concerned for the tens of thousands of people affected in Grand Bahamas and Abaco.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Guterres said the UN was supporting the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts and was contributing assessment teams to join others deploying to the affected areas.