Azhar suspended, fined

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The International Cricket Council
(ICC) on Friday suspended and fined Pakistan’s ODI Skipper Azhar Ali
for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI in Adelaide.
Azhar has been suspended for one match and fined 40 per cent
of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 per cent of
their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth
ODI in Adelaide on Thursday which Australia won by 57 runs to win
the series 4-1, said an ICC press release issued here.
Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees
imposed the suspension on Azhar after Pakistan was ruled to be two
overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into
consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.5.1 and Appendix 2 of the ICC
Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which
deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent
of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the
allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.
As Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate
offence during an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 31 January
2016, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence
within a 12-month period which leads to a suspension.
The suspension means Azhar will miss his side’s next ODI,
which is currently scheduled to be against the West Indies in April
2017.
The charge was laid by on-field umpires Simon Fry and
Chettithody Shamshuddin, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth
official Sam Nogajski.
