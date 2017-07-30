Artists community concerns over an attack on Zarsanga

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Artists and folk singers on Friday
expressed concerns over an attack on the renowned Pashto folk singer
Zarsanga in Nowshera, Khyber Pakthunkhwa week ago.
Talking to APP they strongly condemned the attack on renowned
Pashto singer and demanded that KP government should take strict
notice against the culprits involved in an attack.
Folk Singer Laila Jutti said that Zarsanga is a true asset of
Pakistan due to her unique and attractive style of singing. She said
that KP government should provide all possible security to Zarsanga
and her family.
A folk singer from Sindh Bagchand said that an attack on
Zarsanga is attack on the whole folk music of the country.
He said that KP government should investigate this incident
and provide all possible protection to the singers and artists
community of the province.
Laiq Ali Baloch a singer from Balochistan also strongly
condemned attack on folk singer Zarsanga.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok
Virsa would not leave the artist alone in the hour of pain and agony
as the artists serving the art were the pride of Pakistan.
She said that “I personally met Zarsanga and assured every
possible assistance to her and family.
