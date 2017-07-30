Artists community concerns over an attack on Zarsanga

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Artists and folk singers on Friday

expressed concerns over an attack on the renowned Pashto folk singer

Zarsanga in Nowshera, Khyber Pakthunkhwa week ago.

Talking to APP they strongly condemned the attack on renowned

Pashto singer and demanded that KP government should take strict

notice against the culprits involved in an attack.

Folk Singer Laila Jutti said that Zarsanga is a true asset of

Pakistan due to her unique and attractive style of singing. She said

that KP government should provide all possible security to Zarsanga

and her family.

A folk singer from Sindh Bagchand said that an attack on

Zarsanga is attack on the whole folk music of the country.

He said that KP government should investigate this incident

and provide all possible protection to the singers and artists

community of the province.

Laiq Ali Baloch a singer from Balochistan also strongly

condemned attack on folk singer Zarsanga.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok

Virsa would not leave the artist alone in the hour of pain and agony

as the artists serving the art were the pride of Pakistan.

She said that “I personally met Zarsanga and assured every

possible assistance to her and family.