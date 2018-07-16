Art workshop “Portraiture and Expressionism” by Amina Ansari starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):A two-month art training workshop on “Portraiture and Expressionism” by Ms. Amina Ansari has started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The workshop aimed to train and educate participants about “Portraiture and Expressionism art”. Ms. Amina Ansari is an enthusiastic, well-organized and flexible artist with a background in Fine Arts. She is strongly committed to diversity and equality combined with an understanding of many different cultures.

Ms. Amina is very enthusiastic about combing Western and Eastern artistic forms through her works with scientifically and psychology of colours at its extreme, she plays with fulsome energy with heavy strokes, knife work and as well, in extravagant manner.

She studied at Central Saint Martin’s, London College of printing in London and National College of Arts in Lahore and has two paintings at Windsor Castle’s in a collection to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Jubilee.”

The class in portraiture will be held every week on Tuesday and expressionism class will be held on Thursday.

The participants will be awarded certificates on completion of two months course. Later, an exhibition will be organized in the concluding ceremony of the two-month workshop.