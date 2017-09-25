Armed forces fully capable of tackling all challenges: President

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain said on

Monday that Armed forces were capable of tackling any type

of challenges.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of

15-day Maritime workshop on “Safe Sea and Prosperous Pakistan”

here at Navy War College.

He said that utilisation of sea resources would not only

strengthen economy but also help protect sea routes.

He said, “Maritime workshop has great importance with

regard to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the

future of the region”.

The President said that Allah Almighty has blessed the

country with countless resources and sea was one of those and

he hoped that country’s sea resources would be a great source

of development.

He said that seas had always played a vital role in

economic situation but at present their importance had

increased manifold now.

Mamnoon said that keeping in view the realities of the

future, it was important to determine priorities of the sector

with the help of substantial study and comprehensive planning.

He said that set priorities would help Pakistan in

getting more benefits when international trade and naval

routes would pass through the waters of Pakistan.

“In order to utilise the naval resources effectively,

proper strategy should be in mind as this matter was not

confined to land and sea transportation.

“When the economic corridor would become operational, we

need to pay attention on other important departments which

include Ship Yard, Ship manufacturing industry, engineering

sectors, fishing, transshipment, ports and many others.”

Mamnoon Hussain said that it was significant to ensure

progress of the above mentioned departments keeping in view

the stability of national economy and protection of sea

boundaries.

The president appreciated the participants in the

workshop for presenting healthy recommendations and hoped that

relevant departments would make proper decisions in the light

of these recommendations.

He said that Pak Navy deserves appreciation for the

efforts it made for the progress of maritime sector and he

hoped that Pak Navy and its associated departments would keep

rendering their services with same spirit in future as well.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah,

Pakistan Navy War College Commandant Rear Admiral Moazzam were

also present on the occasion.